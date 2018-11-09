Home Nation

Opposition leader Sharad Yadav​ hits outs at BJP for renaming cities

Sharad Yadav asked the party's government at the Centre and in states to work to fulfil promises made by them before elections.

Published: 09th November 2018 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sharad Yadav

Opposition leader Sharad Yadav​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition leader Sharad Yadav Friday accused the BJP of indulging in "drama" of changing names of cities, streets and roads, rather than fulfilling its electoral promises.

He asked the party's government at the Centre and in states to work to fulfil promises made by them before elections.

"There is a history behind the name of every city, and to change the history is not the prerogative of one political party. The Bharatiya Janata Party is busy in doing such things which has nothing to do with the progress and development of the country," he said in a statement, condemning the exercise.

The government should devote its time in providing jobs to the unemployed youth, increasing income of farmers, bringing back black money from abroad and other promises made before elections, he said.

"They are busy in dramas which are not going to deliver the goods," Yadav added.

The Yogi Adityanath government recently renamed Allahabad and Faizabad districts as Prayag Raj and Ayodhya, respectively, and BJP leaders in other states have also spoken in favour of changing names of cities there.

Changing names one city after another is the only work which seems to have been left with this government, Yadav said.

He also hit out at the centre government over demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, alleging they have "ruined" the country's economy, and every citizen and house is still suffering from that "shock".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Yadav​ BJP Prayag Raj Allahabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp