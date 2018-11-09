Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi​ should bring White Paper on what country achieved with demonetisation: Congress

Ashok Gehlot was talking to reporters after joining the Youth Congress workers in a protest outside the RBI office in the national capital.

Published: 09th November 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Friday demanded a White Paper on what was achieved by "imposing" demonetisation that, the party claimed, adversely effected the country's economy.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said the prime minister has not answered to queries raised by the party and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on demonetisation and the government should come out with a White Paper.

ALSO READ: Former Karnataka Minister Jayachandra​ sparks row by raking up PM Modi's 'burn me alive' remark

He was talking to reporters after joining the Youth Congress workers in a protest outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in the national capital.

Senior Congress leaders, including Gehlot, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik, were later detained by Delhi Police and taken to the Parliament Street police station, for staging the protest.

"Our demand is that the prime minister should issue a White Paper that whatever you did, was wrong, or right. I have never heard this language before that the finance minister is saying that if the RBI governor wants to go, then he can go but we will continue our demand," he told reporters.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi dispensation is subverting "institutions that are the pillars on which the country is standing", he asked, "Has Prime Minister Modi taken a contract to ruin all these institutions?" Sharma said Modi took an "arbitrary and reckless" decision on demonetisation, which, actually slashed away 86 per cent of India's currency in circulation and he had given reasons that it was black money which has tarnished the image of India abroad.

"This was people's money; hard earned money of our farmers, of our employees, of our factory workers and the small businesses. Now, all that money has come back as per the RBI. What has the prime minister got to say?

"It is the Indian economy which suffered. People lost their jobs, not in lakhs but in crores, many businesses shut down and many not have opened back since. So, the Indian economy has still not recovered from the loss he caused. Prime Minister remains in arrogant denial. Instead of apologizing, he has let loose, this repression on the opposition," Sharma said.

Gehlot said Modi imposed the decision of demonetisation on the country, even when the Reserve Bank Board did not agree with him and said that it would not help achieve the desired results of eradicating black money and fake notes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Narendra Modi demonetisation Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp