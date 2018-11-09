PM Narendra Modi to visit Singapore on November​ 14-15 to attend East Asia Summit

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Singapore beginning November 14 to attend the East Asia Summit, an influential bloc which delves into political, security and trade related issues in the Asia-Pacific region.

Making the announcement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Modi is also expected to participate in a number of other events during the visit.

"PM will make an official visit to Singapore to attend the 13th East Asia Summit and associated meetings on November 14th and 15th," he said.

Kumar said the prime minister is also scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Summit.

The East Asia Summit is a premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region.

Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN member-states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia.

The annual ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit is also taking place in Singapore next week.

However, there will be no ASEAN-India summit during the annual congregation of the powerful grouping.

The ASEAN-India summit was held in January this year when leaders from all 10 ASEAN nations visited India to attend the Republic Day celebrations.