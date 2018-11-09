Home Nation

PNB fraud: Official of Choksi's firm sent to ED custody

The ED arrested Kulkarni Tuesday at the Kolkata airport after he landed from Hong Kong.

Published: 09th November 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

PNB_fraud

PNB (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here Thursday remanded Deepak Kulkarni, an executive working for Punjab National Bank fraud accused jeweller Mehul Choksi, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till November 12. The ED arrested Kulkarni Tuesday at the Kolkata airport after he landed from Hong Kong.

The agency is probing money-laundering aspect of the alleged USD 2 billion fraud at PNB in which Choksi and his diamantaire nephew Nirav Modi are the main accused. Both are absconding.

Kulkarni was brought to Mumbai and produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

The ED sought Kulkarni's custody as part of its probe against Choksi and Nirav Modi for allegedly cheating PNB to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore with involvement of some of the bank employees.

The court remanded Kulkarni in the agency's custody till November 12.

According to the ED, Kulkarni was linked to overseas businesses of Choksi, and was a director in a Hong Kong-based 'dummy firm' linked to the latter.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PNB fraud Mehul Choksi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp