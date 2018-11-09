SC asks Goa court to hold hearing in rape case against former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked a trial court in Goa, which is hearing a rape case against former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, to put the trial on hold until the top court hears the matter on November 27.

The decision was taken by a bench headed by Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan who has put the trial on hold till November 27.

Earlier on October 4, the apex court had asked the trial court in Mapusa town of Goa not to proceed with the hearing of the case till October 31.

"An interim order dated October 4, 2018, would continue till the next date of hearing," the Bench said.

Tejpal was accused of rape by one of his junior colleagues on November 7, 2013. Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant in the elevator of the Grand Hyatt in Panaji, where Tehelka was holding its annual Think Fest.

The trial court had charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint to which he had pleaded not guilty.

Tejpal had challenged the trial court's charges in the Supreme Court seeking a discharge from the case.