Home Nation

SC asks Goa court to hold hearing in rape case against former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal

The decision was taken by a bench headed by Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan who has put the trial on hold till November 27.

Published: 09th November 2018 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked a trial court in Goa, which is hearing a rape case against former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, to put the trial on hold until the top court hears the matter on November 27.

The decision was taken by a bench headed by Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan who has put the trial on hold till November 27.

Earlier on October 4, the apex court had asked the trial court in Mapusa town of Goa not to proceed with the hearing of the case till October 31.

"An interim order dated October 4, 2018, would continue till the next date of hearing," the Bench said.

Tejpal was accused of rape by one of his junior colleagues on November 7, 2013. Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant in the elevator of the Grand Hyatt in Panaji, where Tehelka was holding its annual Think Fest.

The trial court had charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint to which he had pleaded not guilty.

Tejpal had challenged the trial court's charges in the Supreme Court seeking a discharge from the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tarun Tejpal Tehelka Rape Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp