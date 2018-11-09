Youth killed in celebratory firing at marriage function in UP's Firozabad

By ANI

FIROZABAD: A youth was killed during a celebratory firing during a marriage ceremony in Sikohabad area of the district on late Thursday night.

Police sources here on Friday said that the incident occurred at R D Guest house where the bridegroom, a BSF Jawan, came from Tundla for the marriage.

During the dance, some persons in the bridegroom group opened fire to celebrate the occasion.

In the firing a youth identified as Citu Jatav(30) received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased was taking care of the catering service in the marriage.

The accused, who could not be identified, fled from the scene after the incident.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot in the night itself and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit.