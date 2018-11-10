Home Nation

95-year-old 'dead' Rajasthan man stuns family after waking up at his funeral

The nonagenarian claimed to have fallen asleep before his family assumed him to be dead.

A 95-year-old man, who was assumed dead by his family, astonished everyone when he woke up during his last rites before claiming that he had fallen asleep due to chest pain.

According to a report by TOI, after Budh Ram Gujjar, who belongs to Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, fell unconscious on Saturday, his family took him to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

While a priest was called for the last rites with all men of the house having tonsured their heads, the old man, while being bathed during the ritual, started shaking and breathing heavily before waking up and sat straight, astonishing relatives and fellow villagers.

When asked about his health, the nonagenarian said, “I was having a pain in my chest, so I was sleeping” as he became the talking point of the district.

Considering this as a miracle, his younger son, Ranjit (65) said, “This Diwali is very big for us. If my father died, then this year we could not have celebrated Diwali at home. But now we will celebrate Diwali with a big smile as well.”

