Mild earthquake hits Kutch in Gujarat

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: An earthquake measuring 3.1 on Richter scale jolted Gujarat's Kutch district on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported in the mild-intensity quake.

"An earthquake of 3.1 intensity was felt at 12.57 pm with its epicentre at 14 km north north-west of Bhachau in the district," an official at the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

A devastating earthquake had shook the Kutch district in January 2001, killing thousands of people and destroying lakhs of homes.