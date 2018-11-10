Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

AAP manifesto on Nov 11, BJP undecided

While the BJP is yet to decide the date of releasing its manifesto, the Aam Aadmi Party announced that Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai will release the document in Raipur on November 11 in Raipur. The Congress, for the first time, declared its jan-ghoshna patra (manifesto) outside the state capital at Dongargarh where party president Rahul Gandhi released it on Friday. The AAP had earlier announced that it would unveil a 13-point affidavit for every assembly segment on issues such as the Lokayukta, power, pension, employment, honorarium, health, water, self-reliance, and paddy MSP.

Diwali: Raipur does its bit to stop pollution

Raipur recorded 10.2% less air pollution on Diwali compared to the previous year following the Supreme Court’s restrictions on firecrackers. The environment department and the local administration had been carrying out an extensive campaign to spread awareness for stopping people from buying firecrackers. The police department and citizens also joined in the effort to do their bit for the cause.

According to the inputs received from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB), the average air quality index (PM10) of Raipur this year was 73.66 microgram per sq metre, down from 82.04 microgram per sq metre in 2017. Similarly, the levels of Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide were less by 8.14% and 4.43%, respectively.

First-phase poll: 190 candidates in fray

The first phase election on November 12 has 46 more candidates than its previous edition. In 2013, a total of 144 candidates had tried their luck for 18 seats. This time, voters will decide the political fortunes of 190 candidates who are engaged in the electioneering for the first phase. Both Rajnandngaon and Jagdalpur segments have the maximum contestants, which was seen in 2013 also. Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Offices stated that those who could not produce their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), can use any of the 12 alternative photo identity documents to cast their vote.

Reading zone for students in Raipur

The Chhattisgarh capital will get its Oxy-reading zone - Nalanda Parisar - spread over 6 acre of area. The Parisar will boast of world-class indoor and outdoor reading spots imbibed in motivating premises. The concept is aimed to enhance reading and discussion habits by providing a learning environment near the National Institute of Technology. The youths are eagerly looking forward to take advantage of the campus. To come up near major educational institutes and residential areas, the zone promises to create the right learning environment for students. The place has library, reading zone, e-library, multimedia room, and a cafeteria.