Ranchi man strangled to death for open defecation

Police officers who were investigating the matter said the incident took place when the man was spotted defecating in a field owned by the accused.

Published: 10th November 2018 12:48 AM

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death for defecating in an open field in the Sukra Bazaar area of Palamu district, the police said on Friday.

Police officers who were investigating the matter said the incident took place when the man was spotted defecating in a field owned by the accused. A dispute over the matter had already taken place earlier, they said.

“One person has been killed due to strangulation after he was spotted defecating in fields of his neighbours following a hot dispute,” said Palamu Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahtha.

The accused, two brothers identified as Mahendra and Chotu Kumar were arrested, while another woman who is also an accused, is undergoing treatment in the hospital, he added.

“Initial investigations indicate that the two families, also relatives, were in the midst of a land-related dispute since a while and when the victim defecated in the field on Thursday, he added fuel to it, resulting in his death,” said the SP. He, however, said further investigations were on which could further reveal more facts in this regard.

On the basis of an FIR lodged by the victim’s son, three persons were taken into custody for interrogation and two were arrested, informed the SP.

