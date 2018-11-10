'Tipu should be remembered as one who fought against British'

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Dr Jayaprakash Shetty, Associate Professor, Government First Grade College, Tenkanidiyuru, said Tipu Sulthan should be seen as someone who fought against the British colonialism and not as a king.

He was speaking at Tipu Jayanti function organised by the district administration here on Saturday. -"Every king waged war in order to save his kingdom and people have suffered because of it. Considering his struggle against the British, he should be seen as a human being and not from his religious identity."

Further, he said that in Tipu's cabinet and army, people belonging to all religions held various prominent posts.

Tipu who was against superstitions, brought in several reforms, gave thrust to commercial crops, introduced sericulture. Under his rule, about 60 per cent of land in his dynasty was brought under irrigation.

The reforms he introduced with regard to land ownership and its re-distribution is worth remembering. 'Lavanis' (folk songs) on Tipu Sulthan by common people speak about his achievements. Students belonging to minority communities who have scored high marks in SSLC and PUC were given prizes.

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Mary Francis inaugurated the event. SP Laxman Nimbargi, Additional DC Vidya Kumari and others were present. Several rightwing Hindu activists who tried to enter the Tipu Jayanti venue were arrested and released later.eom