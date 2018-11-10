Top cop rubbishes reports of arrest of two ISI agents in Nagpur

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Nagpur police Saturday termed as "fake" media reports about the arrest of two suspected agents of Pakistan's spy agency ISI from the city.

Police Commissioner B K Upadhyay said no such operation was carried out in the city.

There were reports Friday on social media that two suspected ISI agents were arrested from Bhaldarpura area under the Ganeshpeth Police Station.

Some newspapers carried reports that the Military Intelligence (MI) had made the arrests in a covert operation on Friday night.

However, the police commissioner said these reports were "fake" and no such operation was carried out in any part of the city.

Irfan Quazi, a social activist residing in Bhaldarpura, said no one noticed any such raid in the densely populated area.