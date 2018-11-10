Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Saturday gunned down two heavily armed terrorists hiding in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Receiving information about their presence in Tekkin village, a cordon and search operation was started that led the militants to fire at the forces.

Both were killed in the ensuing gun battle. Their identities were yet to be established.

OnTuesday, two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including an Army deserter, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.

Exchange of fire at #Pulwama between SFs and terrorists. Area under cordon. Information is preliminary in nature.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 10, 2018

The region has been tense since state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet, also a BJP leader, were shot dead by suspected militants in Kishtwar district on November 1.

The killing of Parihar brothers triggered massive protests across the Jammu region following which authorities suspended internet services in the curfew-bound areas, while the internet speed was slowed down in the rest of the division, including the winter capital Jammu.

