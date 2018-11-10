Uttar Pradesh: Female passenger strangled on train for objecting to smoking

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

SHAHJAHANPUR: A female passenger onboard Tatanagar bound Jalianwalabagh Express, coming from Amritsar, was attacked and strangled by three of her co-passengers when she objected them for smoking near Bareilly on late Friday night.

As per the GRP sources, woman Chinta Devi, 45, was travelling along with her son and daughter-in-law in the general compartment of the Jalianwalabagh Express. She boarded the train from Jalandhar and was going to her native place for celebrating the festival of Chhat post- Diwali. Even her son and daughter-in-law were also beaten up by three hooligans.

According to Shahjahanpur GRP station in-charge AK Pandey, the woman had sustained grievous injuries in the brawl. As the train reached Shajahanpur, she was rushed to Shahjahanpur district hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, of the three accused, two pulled the chain and escaped in the darkness while the third one -- Sonu Yadav-- the main accused was handed over to GRP by the passengers.

The victim, a widow, belonged to Makhrin village in Dalmianagar district of Bihar. Her son Rahul worked in Jalandhar and Chinta Devi was going to her native village along with son Rahul and daughter-in-law Babita.

In the wee hours of Saturday, when Chinta Devi asked the three co-passengers to stop smoking as she was feeling discomfort owing to her ill health, they started misbehaving with her.

As son Rahul objected to them, they attacked him and started thrashing him badly. When Chinta Devi and Babita tried to intervene, they were also beaten up black and blue. Later, somehow, Rahul informed the loco pilot of the express train about the incident and he, in, turn, conveyed the message to the railway control room. Subsequently, GRP and CRP were sounded.

Accused Sonu Yadav belonged to Azamgarh in eastern UP and he also worked in Jalandhar. Yadav had to de-board the train in Lucknow but the incident happened before it. SO AK Panday said that efforts were on to nab the other two miscreants.