Home Nation

Amritsar train tragedy victims cheated in death: SAD

SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha said on Saturday that the "measly cheques" issued to families of victims had started bouncing.

Published: 11th November 2018 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Amritsar Police

Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident in Amritsar (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday said the Amritsar train tragedy victims had been "cheated even in death" with the cheques given to them starting to bounce and the state government not registering a case against the organizers 20 days after the accident.

Lambasting Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur for the "fake concern" shown by them over the plight of the victims, senior SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha said on Saturday that the "measly cheques" issued to families of victims had started bouncing.

"We condemn the inhuman treatment being meted out to victim families who are now suffering the agony of bounced compensation cheques," Valtoha claimed in a statement here.

Demanding an enhanced compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to each victim family, Valtoha said the Congress government should not discriminate against the victims only because they were poor.

He said it was shocking that no case had been registered even over 20 days after the accident in which 60 people died when a speeding train crushed people standing on railway tracks near Joda Phatak in Amritsar as they watched burning of Ravan effigy during Dusshera on Oct 19.

"If the Congress government and the Sidhu couple are to be believed, there is no one to blame (for the train tragedy). But the truth is that powerful people have got away despite indulging in criminal negligence," Valtoha pointed out.

He said it was clear that the "Sidhu couple had misused their power to suppress the truth and also protect the organizers of the event of which they were an intrinsic part".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amritsar train tragedy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp