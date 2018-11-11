Home Nation

Army man killed in firing by Pakistani troops in Kashmir's Rajouri

An army official said Pakistani troops breached the border ceasefire in Sunderbani sector along the LoC in Rajouri at around 11.10 am today.

Published: 11th November 2018 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir, Encounter

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In the third incident of sniping along the frontiers in last two days, an Army man was killed in sniper fire by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

An army official said Pakistani troops breached the border ceasefire in Sunderbani sector along the LoC in Rajouri at around 11.10 am today. He said the Pakistani troops fired towards the army positions, which was returned by the army men."A soldier Varun Kattal manning a bunker was hit by Pakistani troops sniper fire. He was evacuated to a military hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," the official said.

Varun, 21, hails from Mawa village of border district of Samba in J&K. He is survived by parents.

Defence spokesman in Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand while confirming soldier's killing said his killing won't go in vain."Our men also retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan army posts," he said.

It was the third sniping incident along the LoC in J&K in last two days. On Friday, an army porter was killed after being hit by Pakistani troops sniper fire in Akhnoor sector. A BSF jawan was also injured after being hit by sniper fire in Manjakote sector of Rajouri district yesterday.

The BSF jawan is undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Jammu. There has been a surge in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC and International Border (IB) in J&K this year.

India shares the 198-km-long IB with Pakistan in the Jammu region, while the LoC, the dividing line between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK), is 740 kilometres long. At least 60 people including 32 BSF and army men and 28 civilians have been killed in these ceasefire violations.

The casualties are on the higher side compared to last three years. Meanwhile, two militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter with security forces at Tikken area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district today.

The deceased militants were identified as Liaqat Munir Wani and Wajid Ul Islam, both residents of Pulwama. "An AK rifle and INSAS rifle and other incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site," a police spokesman said. He said the INSAS rifle seized from the encounter site was the same rifle which militants had snatched from policemen at Murran, Pulwama early this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSF Army man killed Border Kashmir firing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp