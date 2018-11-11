Arunachal CM Pema Khandu asks Centre to get external funding for state

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Sunday appealed to the Centre to take steps to get external funding for the state from agencies such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB).

Getting funds from ADB and WB is not possible at present due to interference from China, Khandu said while addressing a function here in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The Centre should start a comprehensive dialogue with neighbouring China for building a cordial relationship to overcome such issues," the chief minister said.

Khandu also said if the relation between India and China improved, Arunachal Pradesh will immensely benefit.

Lauding the Defence Ministry for undertaking infrastructure development in areas sharing border with China, Khandu said work on permanent infrastructure is going on in many forward areas of the state.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, works on creating border infrastructure in border posts of the state for the Army and the CRPF have started.

"Land acquisition process for Army infrastructure which was stagnant for the last few decades, has started," the chief minister said.

Khandu also requested the defence minister to make efforts to start border trade with Tibet through Bumla in Tawang district and with Myanmar through Pangsau Pass in Changlang district of the state in line with Nathula in Sikkim.

Reacting to Khandu's proposal for opening up border trade with China through Bumla, Sitharaman said trade is possible between the border villages of both the countries such as the current border haats at Nathula in Sikkim and Moreh in Manipur.