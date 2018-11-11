Home Nation

BJP releases 131 names in first list for Rajasthan assembly polls

The Central Election Committee of the party met under the presidentship of Mr Amit Shah.

Published: 11th November 2018 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 11:52 PM

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah during the party's Central Election Committee meeting for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan at party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday night released its first list with 131 candidates for 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly elections to be held on December 7.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and all other members of BJP CEC.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister J P Nadda announced the names.

He said the CEC has tried to give representation to all classes.

The first list includes 12 women, 17 scheduled Caste and 19 Scheduled Tribe candidates.

The list has 21-22 sitting MLAs and 25 new faces, he stated.

