BJP releases 131 names in first list for Rajasthan assembly polls

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday night released its first list with 131 candidates for 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly elections to be held on December 7.

The Central Election Committee of the party met under the presidentship of Mr Amit Shah.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and all other members of BJP CEC.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister J P Nadda announced the names.

He said the CEC has tried to give representation to all classes.

The first list includes 12 women, 17 scheduled Caste and 19 Scheduled Tribe candidates.

The list has 21-22 sitting MLAs and 25 new faces, he stated.