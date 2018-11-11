Home Nation

Elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth Chhath Puja in Bihar

A total number of 91 medical camps have been set up at different ghats in Patna, the officials said.

Published: 11th November 2018 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By PTI

PATNA: The Patna district administration has made elaborate security arrangements along all ghats by the river Ganga here to avert any untoward incident during this year's Chhath festival that began Sunday, officials said.

A total number of 91 medical camps have been set up at different ghats in Patna, the officials said.

At least 20 types of medicines will be available at the camps and 32 ambulances have been deployed at various places for the safety of devotees, the Health Minister of Bihar, Mangal Pandey, said on Sunday.

Four river ambulances have been pressed into service as well, Pandey said.

All the government hospitals and five private hospitals have been asked to be alert during the four-day festival, Pandey added.

The District Magistrate (DM) of Patna, Kumar Ravi, along with other officials, visited some major ghats on Saturday, and had expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the festival.

The administration has set up watch towers, changing rooms, toilets, public address system, urinals and CCTVs at the ghats, Kumar Ravi had said on Saturday.

Power supply at the ghats will be adequate, the had DM said. Out of the 102 ghats in the city, 80 ghats have been marked as safe, he said. A district control room has also been set up to help people, he added.

Besides, a total of 300 rescuers, from National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), have been deployed at various ghats along the river Ganga, the DM said, adding, 76 inflatable boats have also been deployed in case of emergencies, the DM said.

Taking a cue from the stampede during the Chhath festival of 2012, which was said to be triggered by a rumour, the DM urged people to use the 'Chhath Puja Patna' app to get correct information.

The district administration has also banned boats from plying on the river Ganga during the festival, he added. The four-day Chhath festival, celebrated with immense fervour across Bihar, began on Sunday with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual.

Devotees across the state took a holy dip in rivers, ponds and other water bodies followed by a meal comprising lentil soup, boiled pumpkin and rice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhath Puja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp