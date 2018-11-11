First change name of your Muslim leaders: UP minister to BJP brass

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar suggested the BJP to change names of its Muslim leaders before going on a name changing spree again.

Rajbhar advised the BJP first to change names of its Muslim leaders, including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, before changing the names of more cities on the pretext of restoring the glory of ancient India which existed before the Mughal rule.

It was a drama of the ruling party to digress from real issues and woo voters with non-issues ahead of the general elections, he said."They (BJP leaders) changed the names of Mughalsarai and Faizabad. They say they were named after Mughals. They have national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, UP Minister Mohsin Raza — three Muslim faces of BJP. Change their names first."

Recently, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government passed orders to change the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya. "This is a ploy to distract the backward and oppressed sections of the society, and silence them whenever they raise their voices. No one else has given things which the Muslims gave. Should we throw away GT Road? Who built the Red Fort? Who built the Taj Mahal?" Rajbhar said.

Modi, Bhagwat may meet tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi might meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Varanasi on Monday. The Sangh is gearing up for a ‘Janagrah rally’ in Ayodhya Nagpur and Bengaluru on November 25 to muster support for the construction of proposed Ram temple.