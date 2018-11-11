Interstate gang busted, 26-kg Cannabis seized in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have busted an interstate gang of drug smugglers by arresting two persons along with 26 kg of high-quality cannabis in Samba district.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle was stopped for checking at Mansar Morh and the alleged drug peddlers were arrested after the narcotics was found concealed in specially-designed chambers inside the body of the car, a police spokesperson said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, the spokesperson said, adding that more arrests were expected.

Meanwhile, in Rajouri district, two persons were taken into preventive custody on Saturday for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities, the spokesperson added.