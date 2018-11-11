Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed in Kupwara shootout
Some arms and ammunition and incriminating material were recovered from the slain terrorist who was identified as Ishtiyaaq from Pakistan, the spokesman said.
SRINAGAR: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist from Pakistan was killed in a shootout on Sunday after the ultras attacked a security forces party in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
"In the afternoon hours, a group of terrorists while moving through Handwara was intercepted by a naka party near Chattipora which led to a brief exchange of gunfire," a police spokesman said.
He said in the gunfight, a militant was killed.
"Ishtiyaaq was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was involved in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities in the area," he said.
Police have registered a case and initiated investigation, the spokesman said.