Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed in Kupwara shootout

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist from Pakistan was killed in a shootout on Sunday after the ultras attacked a security forces party in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"In the afternoon hours, a group of terrorists while moving through Handwara was intercepted by a naka party near Chattipora which led to a brief exchange of gunfire," a police spokesman said.

He said in the gunfight, a militant was killed.

Some arms and ammunition and incriminating material were recovered from the slain terrorist who was identified as Ishtiyaaq from Pakistan, the spokesman said.

"Ishtiyaaq was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was involved in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities in the area," he said.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigation, the spokesman said.