Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed in Kupwara shootout

Some arms and ammunition and incriminating material were recovered from the slain terrorist who was identified as Ishtiyaaq from Pakistan, the spokesman said.

SRINAGAR: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist from Pakistan was killed in a shootout on Sunday after the ultras attacked a security forces party in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"In the afternoon hours, a group of terrorists while moving through Handwara was intercepted by a naka party near Chattipora which led to a brief exchange of gunfire," a police spokesman said.

He said in the gunfight, a militant was killed.

"Ishtiyaaq was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was involved in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities in the area," he said.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigation, the spokesman said.

Kupwara Jammu and Kashmir Jaish-e-Mohammad

