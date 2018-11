By PTI

PITHORAGARH: A 5-magnitude earthquake hit Pithoragarh, Didihat and Munsiyari sub-divisions of this border district of Uttarakhand Sunday.

The quake occurred at 12.37 pm, the District Disaster Management office said here.

It had a latitude of 29.7 degree north and a longitude of 80.6 degree east.

Its epicentre was somewhere near the India-Nepal border and had a depth of 10 km, the office said.

District Magistrate C Ravishankar said no loss to life and property was reported.