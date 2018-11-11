Moderate quake hits Mizoram

By PTI

AIZAWL: There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake, police said.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked parts of Mizoram on Saturday night, the India Meteorological Department said.

The quake occurred at 10.45 p.m. at a depth of 24 km and the epicentre was located at Lat 23.9N and Long 93.3E, in Champhai district, the IMD said on its website.

The tremors were also felt in state capital Aizawl, where people rushed out of houses, officials said.

