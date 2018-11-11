Home Nation

Odisha: Married woman found dead, parents lodge murder complaint 

The woman's charred body was found outside her house at about 3 am.

Published: 11th November 2018 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: A married woman with severe burn injuries was found dead at her house in Gandarpur area under Nandankanan Police limits on the intervening night of November 10 and 11. The victim was identified as Rashmirekha Jena of Daruthenga.

The woman had married Ashish Padhiary of Gandarpur one and a half year back and the couple has a five-month-old daughter.

The woman's charred body was found outside her house at about 3 am. The victim's husband, who is employed with a sea-food factory in Patia area, was away for work on Saturday night. The police said that the woman was in the house along with her daughter and in-laws.

The investigators found out that there was a heated exchange of words between the family members on Saturday night over some domestic issues and they had also skipped their dinner. The victim's in-laws claimed that she committed suicide, but her parents alleged that their daughter was killed.

The woman's family lodged a complaint with police alleging that her in-laws were harassing her for dowry and were demanding Rs 5 lakh from them. They also alleged that their daughter was beaten up by her in-laws before being set ablaze.

The police were unable to find out if the victim was thrashed as she had sustained severe burn injuries. "We are not ruling out the possibility of foul play. The victim's husband and her in-laws were detained basing on her father's complaint and further investigation is underway," Nandankanan Police Station inspector-in-charge Rabindranath Meher said.

The police said the woman was about 20 years old and they were strongly suspecting it to be a case of foul play as her in-laws were in the house during the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder Domestic Violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp