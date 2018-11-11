Odisha: Married woman found dead, parents lodge murder complaint 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: A married woman with severe burn injuries was found dead at her house in Gandarpur area under Nandankanan Police limits on the intervening night of November 10 and 11. The victim was identified as Rashmirekha Jena of Daruthenga.

The woman had married Ashish Padhiary of Gandarpur one and a half year back and the couple has a five-month-old daughter.

The woman's charred body was found outside her house at about 3 am. The victim's husband, who is employed with a sea-food factory in Patia area, was away for work on Saturday night. The police said that the woman was in the house along with her daughter and in-laws.

The investigators found out that there was a heated exchange of words between the family members on Saturday night over some domestic issues and they had also skipped their dinner. The victim's in-laws claimed that she committed suicide, but her parents alleged that their daughter was killed.

The woman's family lodged a complaint with police alleging that her in-laws were harassing her for dowry and were demanding Rs 5 lakh from them. They also alleged that their daughter was beaten up by her in-laws before being set ablaze.

The police were unable to find out if the victim was thrashed as she had sustained severe burn injuries. "We are not ruling out the possibility of foul play. The victim's husband and her in-laws were detained basing on her father's complaint and further investigation is underway," Nandankanan Police Station inspector-in-charge Rabindranath Meher said.

The police said the woman was about 20 years old and they were strongly suspecting it to be a case of foul play as her in-laws were in the house during the incident.