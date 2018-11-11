Shashi Tharoor makes spelling mistake in tweet, corrects it

By Online Desk

For many, it might come as a surprise that even Shashi Tharoor can make a spelling mistake. Tharoor whose flawless English knows no introduction wrote 'innivation' instead of innovation while referring to his address at the MES College of Engineering.

Yes alas : That should have been “Innovation” or better still, “Indovation”! https://t.co/pzBsbz4KCq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 10, 2018

This faux pas is doing rounds on Twitter and has attracted many comments. Tharoor's tweet about his book 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister' had floccinaucinihilipilification which is one of the very long words that occur very rarely in genuine use, according to the Oxford English Dictionary.

My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!https://t.co/yHuCh2GZDM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2018

In another tweet on the next day, he wrote even a bigger word with meaning.

I'm sorry if one of my tweets y'day gave rise to an epidemic of hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!

[Don't bother looking it up: it's just a word describing a fear of long words].

But #TheParadoxicalPrimeMinister contains no words longer than Paradoxical! https://t.co/8h0zkcHnb2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 11, 2018

Be it floccinaucinihilipilification or hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia, Tharoor continues to be in the limelight for his flamboyant English. But this time he has surely managed to surprise many.