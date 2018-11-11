Home Nation

Shashi Tharoor makes spelling mistake in tweet, corrects it

Tharoor whose English knows no introduction wrote 'Innivation' instead of innovation.

For many, it might come as a surprise that even Shashi Tharoor can make a spelling mistake. Tharoor whose flawless English knows no introduction wrote 'innivation' instead of innovation while referring to his address at the MES College of Engineering.

This faux pas is doing rounds on Twitter and has attracted many comments. Tharoor's tweet about his book 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister' had floccinaucinihilipilification which is one of the very long words that occur very rarely in genuine use, according to the Oxford English Dictionary.

In another tweet on the next day, he wrote even a bigger word with meaning.

Be it floccinaucinihilipilification or hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia, Tharoor continues to be in the limelight for his flamboyant English. But this time he has surely managed to surprise many.

