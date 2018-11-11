Home Nation

Srinagar diary

After the season’s first snowfall led to drop in temperature in Kashmir, the demand for Kangri (an earthen hot pot woven around with wicker filled with hot embers) has gone up.

Published: 11th November 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kangri_POT

The demand for Kangri has gone up (Photo |EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Kangris selling like hot cakes 

After the season’s first snowfall led to drop in temperature in Kashmir, the demand for Kangri (an earthen hot pot woven around with wicker filled with hot embers) has gone up. Kangris are kept beneath traditional clothing to keep the people warm in chilling cold. Vendors in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir are selling Kangris of different varieties with prices ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 800. Due to power cuts, these Kangris have maintained their utility in the Kashmir Valley despite the availability of electronic gadgets. 

Guidelines soon on textbook pricing

With the start of new academic session, there have been regular complaints that private schools are exorbitantly charging parents of the students for books and uniforms. The parents have complained that the schools are forcing them to buy books, notebooks and uniforms at exorbitant rates from shops inside schools and designated “cloth shops”. Now, authorities are carrying out inspection of private schools. Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai directed the Directors of School Education, Kashmir and Jammu to examine the complaints and to recommend measures to regulate the rates. He said the government would issue guidelines to regulate prices of textbooks and uniforms, and to also regulate the fee structure.

Court upholds sentence in cheque bounce cases

A local court in Srinagar has upheld a trial court judgment convicting a person in two separate cheque bounce cases. The court ordered that the person, who was convicted by the trial court, be taken into custody. While referring to various provisions of laws, the judge held that the impugned judgment of conviction and sentence does not require any interference. The convicted person, a resident of Bemina area, had been handed a six-month sentence in the two cases. He was also asked to pay J13 lakh in compensation. In July, a court had upheld the jail term awarded to another Srinagar man in a cheque bounce case but decreased the amount of compensation.

Auto drivers reluctant to install meters 

Autorickshaw drivers in Kashmir are reluctant to install fare meters despite clear directions. The Traffic police has directed the three-wheeler drivers to recalibrate the meters of their auto rickshaws within 20 days and warned of action against those not following the ordes. There were frequent complaints by locals that auto drivers are charging exorbitant rates from passengers. A traffic police officer sought cooperation from the people in implementing the order. However, auto drivers claim that fare meters would not help them and rather the government should revise fares. 

Fayaz Wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srinagar diary Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp