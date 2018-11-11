Home Nation

Sugar cane crops set on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Dangrol village

RLD leader Rajan Chawla said the BJP government in the state had failed to declare the minimum support price of sugar cane crops despite the start of the crushing season.

Published: 11th November 2018 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Farmers led by local RLD leader Rajan Chawla reportedly burnt sugar cane crops in Dangrol village here in protest against the Uttar Pradesh government's "inability" to declare minimum support price of these crops and clear the dues of the farmers.

The protestors staged the demonstration Saturday evening, Chawla said.

The RLD leader said the BJP government in the state had failed to declare the minimum support price (MSP) of sugar cane crops despite the start of the crushing season.

He also alleged that sugar mills had not yet cleared the dues of the farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sugarcane crop Dangrol village RLD activists minimum support price farmers' dues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp