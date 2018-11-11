Home Nation

Troubled Daribhit school reopens after 120 days

Trouble broke out in the school on September 20 over the recruitment of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers as a mob clashed with the police and blocked roads.

Published: 11th November 2018

By PTI

RAIGANJ: The Daribhit High School in North Dinajpur district, which has remained shut since the death of two students in a firing in September, reopened on Saturday after 120 days, officials said.

Family members of the two victims were on dharna in front of the school building demanding CBI probe into the incident and release of the eight arrested villagers.

A meeting convened by the Islampur SDO Manish Mishra between the local administration and political parties was held on Friday on reopening of the school, officials said.

As per decisions taken at the meeting, Mishra and officials of the school came to Daribhit on Saturday and mothers of the two deceased placed their demands once again.

Mishra assured them to inform the higher authorities about the demands and they handed over the lock and keys of the school to him and the school's gate was opened.

It is expected that academic activities would begin from next week. Police said the situation was normal in the area.

Two students - Tapas Barman and Rajesh Sarkar - were killed in the clash. Attempts to re-open the school have failed earlier as the families of the two deceased resorted to a sit-in protest outside the school.

"We want the school to reopen by November 12. This uncertainty will not serve anyone's interest.

For the sake of the students, we wish the school reopens and academic activities resume," state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said earlier this month.

 

