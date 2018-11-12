Home Nation

Amit Shah's surname Persian word, will they change it, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

According to officials, the NDA-led Centre has given consent to the renaming of at least 25 towns and villages across India in the past one year.

Published: 12th November 2018 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at some BJP-ruled states over their "name-changing spree", AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted BJP president Amit Shah, saying his surname was a Persian word and wondered if it would be changed.

He was addressing an election campaign here Sunday evening for the December 7 assembly polls.

"Shah is a Persian word...will they change it or not... don't know," the Hyderabad MP said.

Allahabad and Faizabad in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh are the latest additions to the growing list of places that have been renamed.

On the BJP's proposal in its election manifesto to distribute one lakh cows free of cost every year, Owaisi wanted to know whether the party would give him a cow.

"They have to give and it is my responsibility. Indeed, I will respect it. But first tell me, will you give me a cow or not?" he said.

Owaisi said his enquiries showed that a cow ate 16 kg of fodder per day.

He reasoned that if one lakh cows were to be given, 16 lakh kg fodder would be required per day, and asked the gathering from where could this be arranged.

"Now they will tell I gave an inflammatory speech. I am telling a fact. First of all fodder is not available and farmers are worried.

"But you (BJP) will not speak. We know what you want to do. You only want to spread hatred and when the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) exposes it, they feel pain," Owaisi alleged.

On the BJP president's call to create 'MIM mukt Hyderabad', Owaisi said Shah should remember that "from Telangana, we will free BJP and also Congress".

Asaduddin Owaisi Amit Shah name-changing spree

