Another Army soldier killed by Pakistani sniper along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

The soldier, manning a forward post in Kalal area of Noushera sector, was shot by a Pakistani sniper, resulting in his death, they said.

Published: 12th November 2018 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: An Army soldier was killed Sunday by a Pakistani sniper along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, the third fatal casualty due to sniping from across the border in three days.

Naik Gosavi Keshav Somgir (29), belonged to village Sri Rampur of Nashik district of Maharashtra, a defence spokesman said.

Somgir is survived by wife Yashoda Gosavi.

"Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Noushera sector on the Line of Control at about 1445 hours resulting in critical injuries to Somgir due to fire from across the border and succumbed to gunshot wound injuries," the spokesman said in a statement.

He said Somgir had served in the Army for 10 years and his death would not "go in vain".

"The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he said.

He said Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan Army posts.

On Saturday, a soldier was killed after he was hit by a sniper in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

Rifleman Varun Kattal, 21, a resident of Mawa-Rajpura area of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, was shot dead by a Pakistani sniper in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, triggering an exchange of fire between the two sides which also left two BSF personnel injured.

An Army portar lost his life in a similar attack in Akhnoor sector a day earlier.

On October 21, three soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir light infantry regiment and two heavily-armed infiltrators, believed to be members of the Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistani army, and terrorists, were killed in Sunderbani sector.

On November 6, a soldier was injured when he was hit by a sniper from across the border at Kalal in Noushera sector of Rajouri, while a BSF jawan was injured in a separate incident of firing by Pakistan along the LoC in the Manjakote area of the Rajouri-Poonch sector Friday.

The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.

The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in the state, according to an RTI reply by the Home Ministry.

LoC Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

