Chhath festival being celebrated in Bihar with religious fervor

Published: 12th November 2018 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river during Nahay Khay Puja of the Chhath Puja festival in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

PATNA: The festival of Chhath, known for its austerity and piousness is being celebrated throughout Bihar with traditional religious fervour and usual enthusiasm.

Lakhs of devotees today took a holy dip in various rivers including the most revered Ganga, ponds and reservoirs on the second day of the four day Chhath festival before cooking special food (Prasad) for the worship of Sun God in the evening.

After the worship of Sun God, offerings of kheer (rice delicacy), 'puris' and bananas will be distributed among family members and friends.

Devotee or 'vratins' are keeping a day long fast for the occasion but more strenuous 36 hour fast would begin after they would eat second day evening Prasad later in the day.

On the first day of the festival, devotees took a dip in various rivers, ponds and reservoirs and carried water to their houses for preparing offerings.

They cleaned houses and surroundings to create a suitable atmosphere for the festival.

The devotees would spend their day tomorrow in preparation of 'Prasad' including 'Thekua" and would offer 'arghya' (offerings) to setting sun on the banks of various rivers and other water bodies.

On the final day of four day Chhath festival, devotees would offer 'Arghya' to rising sun on Wednesday, making it sure that they repeat their religious chores at same places where they performed Tuesday evening.

The festival concludes with breaking of the fast by devotee or Vratins.

Relatives and friends visit houses of the devotees to receive 'prasad'.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made on the banks of major rivers and approach roads are being specially decorated and spruced up to mark the occasion.

Bihar governor Lalji Tandon and chief minister Nitish Kumar have greeted people of Bihar and country on the occasion of Chhath festival.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had inspected Chhath ghats between Nasriganj at Danapur and Gai Ghat in Patna City area, expressing his satisfaction over arrangements made at Ganga ghats (banks).

Chhath festival

