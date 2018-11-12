Chhattisgarh's Congress VP Ghanaram Sahu ​joins BJP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after resigning as the vice president of Congress' Chhattisgarh unit, Ghanaram Sahu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Monday in the presence of the party chief Amit Shah.

The senior Congress leader resigned on Sunday, a day before the state was heading for the first phase Assembly elections. Sahu cited mental harassment by the party's state president Bhupesh Baghel arising out of personal grudges as the reason for his resignation.

Chhattisgarh underwent the first phase of elections on Monday, in 18 constituencies in eight Naxal-affected districts in Bastar region. Out of these 18 seats, 12 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, while one is a Scheduled Caste reserved seat.

The polling for remaining 72 constituencies will take place on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 11. A total of 1,291 candidates are in the fray for the two-phased state polls.