Chidambaram bats for alliances in all states

In adjoining Chhattisgarh, the Congress is contesting alone against the ruling BJP and the Third Front comprising BSP-Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-left parties.

Published: 12th November 2018 05:36 AM

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram 

BHOPAL: At a time when the Congress has failed to cement pre-poll alliances in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, former Union minister P Chidambaram batted for mini-Gathbandhans in 29 states to pave the passage for victory in the 2019 general elections.

“I’ve always believed that after the 1977 general elections, India’s Lok Sabha election is barely 29 mini-elections. It’s the 29 mini-elections in states, which become the Lok Sabha polls finally,” Chidambaram, who heads the Manifesto Committee of the Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, said. 

But the situation in every state is different, he said. “Our approach is that we’ll form state-wise coalitions. There will be a coalition in Tamil Nadu, there is already a coalition in Telangana and in Maharashtra. We hope to form coalition in each state and if the Gathbandhan wins in each state that will be the victory of the Mahagathbandhan in 2019.” 

“The Mahagathbandhan is actually Gathbandhans in 29 states and we’re confident that we can form coalitions in many states,” he added. 

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has failed to strike alliance with any other major opposition party, including the BSP, the SP or the Gondwana Gantantra Party. Of the total 230 seats, the Congress is contesting 229 seats, leaving one seat Jatara for Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janta Dal.

In adjoining Chhattisgarh, the Congress is contesting alone against the ruling BJP and the Third Front comprising BSP-Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-left parties.  The Congress is also yet to take a final call on coalition with regional players in Rajasthan where it stands a fair chance to win the election.
On the Congress’ stand on the Ram temple, the former home minister said, “The Congress is not a hurdle to the Ram temple construction, the issue is a legal issue which is pending before the Supreme Court.” 

  • Raghu Chennai

    BJP president claims that BJP will rule another 50 years and it is only the wish of the BJP president Then why the PM is visiting 16 times to Varanasi?? The reason is that the PM is afraid ???? of the Ganabanthan of different states which would later form itself as the Maha Gathabandhanas post poll alliance to defeat the NDA Government headed by the PM destroying all Democratic constitutional bodies like ED IT EC CBI(The CVC report under the supervision of Retired SC judge ??????? Justice Patnayak is to be submitted on 12 11 2018 )and now the RBI On the whole the NDA world be defeated ???? in the 2019 Lokhsaba Election
    18 days ago reply
