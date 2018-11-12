Condolences pour in after Union Minister Ananth Kumar's demise, PM Modi to attend funeral in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As news of Union minister Ananth Kumar's demise broke, cabinet colleagues partymen and leaders cutting across party lines offered their condolences on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took to Twitter to express his condolences, to visit Bengaluru on Tuesday to take part in the final rites of his cabinet colleague.

Ananth Kumar, aged 59, passed away at around 2 AM on Monday due to complications following cancer and infections, said an official statement from his office.

The Union Minister's mortal remains will be kept at his residence till Tuesday morning at 7 am. After that, it will be in the state BJP office from 7-9 am.

From BJP office, the remains will be kept in National College grounds in Basavangudi for public viewing till 1 pm.

"I spoke to his wife, Dr. Tejaswini Ji and expressed condolences on the passing away of Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. My thoughts are with his entire family, friends and supporters in this hour of grief and sadness. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The news of Anath Kumar's demise set a gloom of pall in the NDA cabinet with many of his colleagues expressing great sorrow.

"Shocked, it’s unbelievable, My friend, Brother Ananthkumar is no more," DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister, tweeted. He has replaced his Twitter profile photo with a black background to express sorrow.

"Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP is no more with us. Served @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss.(SIC)," Defense minister Nirmala Seetharaman tweeted on Monday morning. BJP National President Amit Shah called Ananth Kumar a remarkable administrator in his condolence message.

"I am grief-stricken to learn about the untimely demise of our senior leader and union minister Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He served the nation and organisation with unparalleled zeal and dedication. Ananth ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP in the state of Karnataka," he tweeted.

"Central Minister, Bengaluru South MP, Senior leader of BJP, one of the architects of Karnataka BJPs growth Sri HN ANANTH KUMAR passed away a few hours back after illness for a few months ... Wish his departed soul an eternal peace .... Om Shanti," tweeted BL Santhosh, RSS Ideologue and Joint organising secretary of the BJP.

Leaders cutting across party lines expressed sorrow over the passing away of the Union chemical and fertilisers minister. "I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Union Minister, Shri Ananth Kumar ji, in Bengaluru, earlier this morning. My condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," tweeted AICC President Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy said he had lost a great friend in Ananth Kumar's death.

"Our families had a friendship beyond politics. He always valued and had given priority to friendship," an official statement from HD Kumaraswamy's office said. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah too expressed his condolences.

"Shocked by the news of Ananth Kumar's demise. A crucial link between Karnataka and Delhi has fallen apart. He had the age and opportunity to grow further in politics. I partake in his family's sorrow," he said. Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda who is on a foreign tour issued a statement of condolence.

"Ananth Kumar became an MP for the first time when I was made Prime Minister. Since that day he has been working for the welfare of society. We have lost a gentleman," he said.

Family, friends and colleagues alike started pouring into Ananth Kumar's residence in Basavangudi of Bengaluru to pay their last respects to his mortal remains.

The 59-year-old is survived by his wife and social worker Tejasvini and two children.