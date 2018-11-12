India-Morocco sign MLA pact; to help each other in criminal, legal matters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Morocco Monday signed an agreement to help each other in criminal matters and provide legal assistance wherever required, the Home Ministry said.

The agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters was signed by Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on behalf of India and Mohamed Aujjar, the minister of justice on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco, here.

The pact will strengthen bilateral cooperation with Morocco and enhance effectiveness and provide a broad legal framework for prevention, investigation and prosecution of crimes, as well as in tracing, restraint and confiscation of funds meant to finance terrorist acts, a home ministry statement said.

Both the ministers reiterated their resolve to jointly counter the threats posed by organised crime and terrorism, it said.