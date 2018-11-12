Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Rajyavardhan fries pakodas at roadside stall

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore chose to address the outrage over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments about selling ‘pakodas’ (fritters) head on in the city. While on the party’s mass contact programme, Rathore stopped at a tea vendor’s shop and made an attempt to fry “pakodas” as well as prepare tea for his entourage of followers. The ex-Army officer even defended the PM’s remark saying no work is too small or insignificant in a democracy.

All is well for Raje

Taking a break from official work, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhra Raje spent much of last Tuesday taking in the decorations and lights across the city that were set up for Diwali. Keenly enjoying herself, Raje couldn’t resist from taking pictures of the decorated city markets. Visiting the various bazaars decorated on different themes, she appreciated the efforts and said, “there is an air of joy and festivity, making Jaipur sparkle like European cities”. Taking respite from a tussle between herself and BJP Supremo Amit Shah over candidate selection for the upcoming Assembly pol, Raje also visited several temples in Jaipur.

City resplendent in Diwali colours

Few places in India match the Pink city’s enthusiasm for Diwali. The decorations and lighting around the city drive lakhs of tourists from around the world to the decorated markets. These have become a USP for Jaipur and almost 20 lakh people came last year to witness the decoration. The impact of the Assembly elections was seen in Jaipur this time. Traders installed election-themed gates and decorations in Johari Bazaar. Johari Bazaar Vyapar Mandal president Ajay Agarwal said “We decorated the market on the voting theme so as to motivate people to vote.”

Pilot in or out?

After the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a massive drubbing at the hands of the Congress in bypolls this year, the Congress office has been buzzing with activity. The rumours of a tussle between Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot and former two time chief minister Ashok Gehlot over the number of party tickets for their supporters has the rumour mills working overtime. It remains to be seen which seat will Pilot seek for himself or even whether he will contest at all in view of the fact that he has a bigger responsibility of steering the party’s win in the state. So far, either leader has not been named as the CM face of the state.

