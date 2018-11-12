Home Nation

Maoist's arms supplier nabbed from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra: Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a major catch, the Delhi police has nabbed a veteran criminal from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, involved in supplying arms to CPI (Maoists) for several years, a senior police official said Sunday.

48-year-old Ajeet Ray was nabbed Saturday, the official said, adding he was involved in unlawful activities in Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhatishgarh since 1990, the official said.

During investigations, police learnt that Ray was also arrested by Odisha police in 2008.

Subsequently, non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the court and a reward of Rs two lakh was declared on his arrest by Delhi police, said PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell).

Giving the details, he said, a person named Ram Krishna was arrested on July 7.

During interrogation, he revealed that he was involved in arms peddling since 2015.

He told police that he used to procure illegal cartridges from Agra, Bihar and used to supply them to CPI (Maoist) Commanders through his contacts in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, the officer said.

On his instance, another accused identified as Sanjay Singh was arrested, the officer added.

During interrogation, Ram Krishan disclosed about supplying cartridges to Ajeet Ray, the officer said Police teams were deployed in states of Bihar, Odisha and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra to nab the accused, the DCP said.

Acting on specific inputs, a trap was laid at Bhamar Garh Road near Mannewar Colony All Palli in Gadchiroli district of Maharastra from where the accused Ray was arrested on Sunday and 45 cartridges of prohibited bore of INSAS and SLR  were recovered from his possession, the DCP added.

Police learnt the recovered non-prohibited bore cartridges were to be supplied to naxalities of Gadchiroli, the officer said.

During his interrogation, Ray disclosed that he used to provide logistic support to CPI (Maoist) Dalam and he had also provided logistic support to Shankar Anna, a Maoist commander.

He was detained in 1992 by Maharashtra police for being Maoist supporter and was associated with Maoist commander Santosh Anna, Kushwah said.

Ray was also arrested in a case of Fake Indian Currency Note case in 2005 and later was also nabbed by Odisha police in 2008 along with three Maoists, he added.

