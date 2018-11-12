National Herald case: Subramanian Swamy moves Patiala House court to seek new date

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy moved an application in Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking a new date in the National Herald case on Monday. The court has set November 17 as the date for recording Swamy's statement and is also likely to pass an order on alleged misuse of twitter by him for defaming senior Congress leaders in the case.

The senior BJP leader had approached the court to seek another date of hearing for statement recording, as he has to visit the Maldives for an event.

A Delhi court on October 20 reserved its order on an application moved by Congress leader Motilal Vora, seeking directions to restrain Swamy from posting derogatory tweets regarding the National Herald case.

Vora who is one of the accused in the case moved the application in the court on July 21.

In his petition, Vora said freedom of speech was not absolute, adding that Swamy should be restrained from posting anything on social media, in the interest of the administration of justice.

Swamy had also recorded a statement on August 25 before a Delhi court in connection with the case.

He had filed the case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2012. While addressing the media here, Swamy had said that it is about time that the Congress leaders were brought to book.

The Delhi High Court on August 8 refused to grant relief to Rahul Gandhi in connection with the case. Gandhi had challenged Income Tax authority's order to reopen his tax assessment related to the National Herald and Young India transactions.