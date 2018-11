SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary suffers heart attack

By ANI

JHANSI: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary suffered from a heart attack on Sunday morning during a pre-poll meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari, and is currently undergoing treatment at Gurgaon's Medanta hospital.

Chaudhary was rushed to Jhansi's Ram Raja Super Specialty from where he was referred to Gurgaon's Medanta hospital.

Dr PK Jain of Raja Super Speciality Hospital told ANI, "He was admitted in serious condition. He has been referred to Medanta so that he can get better treatment. He was put on a ventilator as soon as he reached here. For a moment his heart stopped functioning."

Chaudhary has been a minister during Akhilesh Yadav's government in Uttar Pradesh.