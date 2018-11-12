Home Nation

Union Minister Ananth Kumar passes away at 59

The Union Cabinet minister for Chemicals, Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs was a 6th term MP from Bengaluru South and belonged to the ruling BJP party.

Published: 12th November 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Ananthkumar (Photo: File / ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union minister and senior BJP leader HN Ananth Kumar passed away in the wee hours of Monday. Condolences poured in for the senior minister in the Narendra Modi government from cabinet colleagues and political opponents alike. Kumar had been battling lung cancer for months and passed away in the ICU of a hospital in Bengaluru. 

"I am sorry to inform the sad news, that our beloved Hon’ble Minister Shri  Ananthkumar passed away today morning 2 am in Bengaluru from complications following cancer and infections. He had been in ICU and on ventilator for last few days," said an official statement from his office on Monday morning. Kumar who was receiving treatment in London for weeks returned to Bengaluru on October 20. The minister was admitted later to Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Basavanagudi.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday morning. Modi said that the MP, who has represented Bengaluru South constituency multiple times, was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP. "He worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents," he added. 

Cabinet colleagues DV Sadananda Gowda and Nirmala Sitharaman too took to Twitter to express their condolences to the departed soul. The union minister's mortal remains will be placed at National college grounds in Basavangudi for public viewing from 9 AM onwards. 

Kumar holds charge of two key ministries - serving as Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers since May 2014 and as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs since July 2016 in the Narendra Modi government.

Born on 22 July 1959 in Bengaluru, Kumar did his graduation in faculty of Arts (B.A) from K S Arts College, Hubli affiliated to the Karnataka University and later, completed his bachelors in law (L.L.B) from J.S.S. Law College affiliated to the Karnataka University.

Ananth Kumar served in various positions of ABVP like the State Secretary and later National Secretary in 1985 before joining the Bharatiya Janatha Party in 1987. In 1995 he was appointed as the National Secretary and was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 from Bangalore South constituency. He was a member of various committees coming under ministry of railways and industry.

In 1998 he was inducted into the Union Cabinet headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the Minister for Civil Aviation.

AnanthKumar is married to Tejaswini and they have two daughters.

(with inputs from ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ananthkumar Ananthkumar death Union minister Ananth Kumar Ananth Kumar

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Payal

    Very sad news bhagwaan uski athma ko shanti de bless his soul
    18 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp