Home Nation

Upendra Kushwaha says JD(U) is scared, poaching RLSP MLAs would harm NDA's prospects

Kushwaha, who is deeply disappointed with both BJP and JD(U) for not getting more than two seats for his party in the Lok Sabha polls, has made matters worse by accusing Nitish Kumar.

Published: 12th November 2018 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: Twitter)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: The acrimony and one-upmanship game between Bihar NDA parties JD(U) and RLSP intensified on Monday with RLSP chief and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha accusing Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar of trying to "destroy" him politically.

Kushwaha, who returned to Patna after meeting Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) founder Sharad Yadav in New Delhi, reacted strongly to reports about the two RLSP legislators being induced to planning to quit the party and join JD(U).

He said such efforts would not impact him, but they would harm NDA's prospects. "There are clear efforts to destroy Upendra Kushwaha and his party. But these efforts would have no impact on me and my party. Even if the MLAs of my party change sides, it would not harm me politically," said Kushwaha, who had dubbed Nitish Kumar a "master in poaching" soon after RLSP legislator Sudhanshu Shekhar met both JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar on Sunday.

The buzz in Patna's political circles is that Shekhar could be rewarded with a ministerial berth in Bihar after joining JD(U) while the other RLSP legislator, Lalan Paswan, could be fielded from the Sasaram parliamentary constituency as a JD(U) candidate in next year's Lok Sabha polls. Paswan and Shekhar are the only two MLAs RLSP has.

"Why some people (JD-U) are scared, they only know the reason. But they are clearly scared. I think it is not proper. We are all parts of NDA, and if such things happen among NDA allies, confusion spreads among the public and gives them angst. If such a situation continues, there will be loss in future. This is why I have urged BJP to intervene and prevent the loss," said Kushwaha.

Kushwaha, who is deeply disappointed with both BJP and JD(U) for not getting more than two seats for his party in the Lok Sabha polls, has made matters worse by accusing Nitish Kumar of having used the word "low" for him at a public event.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi of BJP came out in Kumar's support on the issue on Monday and was attacked by RLSP. "Nitish Kumar has never used the word "low" for any political leader. I was present at the event concerned. Some people are willingly trying to become martyrs. But they would not find success," tweeted Modi.

RLSP national general secretary Madhaw Anand hit back, saying: "The honourable deputy chief minister should not consider the people of Bihar so naïve that they cannot get the meaning lying behind certain statements. You are requested not to act as a lawyer offering free advice and to pay attention to the people of Bihar".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JD(U) Upendra Kushwaha RLSP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp