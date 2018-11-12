Upendra Kushwaha says JD(U) is scared, poaching RLSP MLAs would harm NDA's prospects

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: The acrimony and one-upmanship game between Bihar NDA parties JD(U) and RLSP intensified on Monday with RLSP chief and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha accusing Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar of trying to "destroy" him politically.

Kushwaha, who returned to Patna after meeting Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) founder Sharad Yadav in New Delhi, reacted strongly to reports about the two RLSP legislators being induced to planning to quit the party and join JD(U).

He said such efforts would not impact him, but they would harm NDA's prospects. "There are clear efforts to destroy Upendra Kushwaha and his party. But these efforts would have no impact on me and my party. Even if the MLAs of my party change sides, it would not harm me politically," said Kushwaha, who had dubbed Nitish Kumar a "master in poaching" soon after RLSP legislator Sudhanshu Shekhar met both JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar on Sunday.

The buzz in Patna's political circles is that Shekhar could be rewarded with a ministerial berth in Bihar after joining JD(U) while the other RLSP legislator, Lalan Paswan, could be fielded from the Sasaram parliamentary constituency as a JD(U) candidate in next year's Lok Sabha polls. Paswan and Shekhar are the only two MLAs RLSP has.

"Why some people (JD-U) are scared, they only know the reason. But they are clearly scared. I think it is not proper. We are all parts of NDA, and if such things happen among NDA allies, confusion spreads among the public and gives them angst. If such a situation continues, there will be loss in future. This is why I have urged BJP to intervene and prevent the loss," said Kushwaha.

Kushwaha, who is deeply disappointed with both BJP and JD(U) for not getting more than two seats for his party in the Lok Sabha polls, has made matters worse by accusing Nitish Kumar of having used the word "low" for him at a public event.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi of BJP came out in Kumar's support on the issue on Monday and was attacked by RLSP. "Nitish Kumar has never used the word "low" for any political leader. I was present at the event concerned. Some people are willingly trying to become martyrs. But they would not find success," tweeted Modi.

RLSP national general secretary Madhaw Anand hit back, saying: "The honourable deputy chief minister should not consider the people of Bihar so naïve that they cannot get the meaning lying behind certain statements. You are requested not to act as a lawyer offering free advice and to pay attention to the people of Bihar".