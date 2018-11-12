Home Nation

Urjit Patel met PM Modi on November 9 amid Centre vs RBI tensions: Report

Tensions between the RBI and the government have escalated, with the Finance Ministry initiating discussion under Section 7 which empowers the government to issue directions to the RBI Governor.

Published: 12th November 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel. (File photo | Reuters)

Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Friday to clear contentious issues that had caused an open war between the central bank and the finance ministry in the last couple of weeks. This comes ahead of the much anticipated November 19 RBI board meeting, rife with speculation about how stormy it would be, and the course of action Patel would take.

There was no confirmation from RBI on the meeting, but PTI and CNBC-TV 18, quoting unnamed sources, said Patel met officials in the PMO and also the PM. PTI said: “There are indications that RBI may create a special dispensation for lending to small and medium enterprises (SME),” but said it was not clear if there was an agreement over providing liquidity for non-banking finance companies or on parting with RBI’s surplus.

Finance ministry officials last week had raised the issue of “fixing” RBI’s capital framework – there are expectations that the board may discuss the norms and in all probability go in for an expert committee to asses that. Whether RBI would dilute norms of PCA (prompt corrective action) to help PSU banks that are under it to come out of it.

ALSO READ: What is government's 'tearing hurry' to 'fix' RBI capital framework: P Chidambaram 

Tensions between the RBI and the government have escalated recently, with the Finance Ministry initiating discussion under the never-used-before Section 7 of the RBI Act which empowers the government to issue directions to the RBI Governor.

RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had in a speech last month talked about the independence of the central bank, arguing that any compromise could be "potentially catastrophic" for the economy.

Last week, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg had said the government was not in any dire need of funds and that there was no proposal to ask the RBI to transfer Rs 3.6 lakh crore.

He further said the only proposal "under discussion is to fix appropriate economic capital framework of RBI".

Economic capital framework refers to the risk capital required by the central bank while taking into account different risks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a massive Rs 9.59 lakh crore reserves.

Patel's meetings at the PMO came days before the RBI's crucial board meeting on November 19 during which contentious issues are likely to come up for discussion.

Sources said the government nominee directors and a few independent directors could raise the issue of interim dividend along with the capital framework of RBI.

READ: Excessive centralisation of power one of India's main problems: Raghuram Rajan

However, any change in the central bank's economic capital framework can be carried out only after making amendments to the RBI Act, 1934.

Other issues which could be raised include alignment of capital adequacy norms with those in advanced countries and some relaxation in the Prompt Corrective Action framework, sources said, adding more measures to enhance lending to MSMEs and NBFCs may also be discussed.

(with inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI RBI vs Central government Urjit Patel PM Modi RBI Governor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp