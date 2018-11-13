Home Nation

Bhima Koregaon violence: Prakash Ambedkar seeks to summon CM Fadnavis before judicial panel

Appearing before the commission in his capacity as a lawyer, Ambedkar represented M N Kamble, one of the witnesses to the violence.

Published: 13th November 2018 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bharip Bahujan Maha Sangh leader Prakash Ambedkar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday sought to summon Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and government officials before the Koregaon-Bhima violence inquiry commission here.

Appearing before the commission in his capacity as a lawyer, Ambedkar represented M N Kamble, one of the witnesses to the violence.

Kamble has demanded that Fadnavis and some government officials should be examined before the judicial commission.

The commission, headed by Justice (retired) Jai Narayan Patel and with former state chief secretary Sumit Mullick as its member, was formed by the Fadnavis government in February.

"Our demand is the commission should summon and examine government officials, right from the investigating officer who is probing the violence case to Fadnavis," said Ambedkar.

"If the responsibility (for the violence) is to be fixed, all these decision-makers needs to be examined," he said.

Ambedkar also demanded that certain documents such as police station diaries, wireless and written communication between the government officials and police on December 31 and January 1 and documents pertaining to deployment of police force on these two days should be produced.

Justice Patel said the documents which are in public domain can be brought before the commission.

Ambedkar contended that the violence on January 1 was a clear case of failure of the government machinery, and the commission needs to establish at what level this failure took place and whether it was a case of lack of intelligence inputs or a failure to act on them.

Advocate Ashish Satpute, who is assisting the commission on legal points, said the commission's inquiry is at the initial stage, and the chief minister and government officials can be summoned at a later stage.

Justice Patel said the commission may summon Fadnavis and officials if it deems it necessary.

Special public prosecutor Shishir Hirey will be arguing on behalf of the state government.

Dalits visiting a memorial of an 1818 battle at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district -- in which the forces of the Peshwa, ruler of Pune, were defeated by the British East India Company -- came under attack on January 1 this year.

While Dalits see the victory as an assertion of Dalit identity as the British forces included Mahar (a formerly untouchable caste) soldiers, some Hindu right-wing organisations were opposed to the celebration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Ambedkar Bhima Koregaon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp