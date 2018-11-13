Home Nation

BJP’s ‘new faces’ in fray from old political families 

According to sources, Shah is seeking to phase out old leaders while compensating by promoting their children.

Published: 13th November 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaves no opportunity to take a dig at the Congress over dynasty politics, its own search for ‘new faces’ in the upcoming Assembly polls has ended with political families. 

In all the three key states going to polls — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — the BJP has favoured kin of political leaders in ticket distribution.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amid Chandra Babu's outreach, BJP's campaign veers toward Modi persona

“We’ve given tickets to 25 new faces in the first list of Rajasthan, besides a number of professionals,” Union Minister J P Nadda told reporters on Sunday night. 
Eleven of these new faces are sons or daughters of party leaders who have crossed the age barrier to get poll tickets. A similar pattern was seen in MP and Chhattisgarh as well.

However, the BJP has also shown a willingness to field professionals and grassroots workers from RSS ranks. Many medical, legal, management and business professionals have been given tickets in Rajasthan.
With party chief Amit Shah’s move of dropping 23 sitting legislators, including three ministers, at least 12 other ministers in the Vasundhara Raje cabinet, including her lieutenant Yunus Khan, are spending sleepless nights. 

The BJP central election committee has empowered Shah to take a decision regarding the candidates on the remaining 69 Assembly seats. BJP leaders said the party was still looking for new faces among established political families. According to sources, Shah is seeking to phase out old leaders while compensating by promoting their children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP candidates Chhattisgarh elections Madhya Pradesh elections Rajasthan elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp