Home Nation

Foundation Day: CM Raghubar Das to distribute assets worth Rs 1000 crore in Jharkhand

The official said that the chief minister, on the occasion, will also announce Jharkhand as Open Defecation Free (ODF) state and release a coffee table book based on the topic.

Published: 13th November 2018 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: To mark the 18th Foundation Day of Jharkhand, Chief Minister Raghubar Das will distribute assets worth Rs 1,000 crore among the people on November 15. The chief minister will also hand over appointment letters to 2,000 youths and announce a separate Tribal Affairs Department for the development of tribals in the state.

The official said that the chief minister, on the occasion, will also announce Jharkhand as Open Defecation Free (ODF) state and release a coffee table book based on the topic. A presentation will also be given on complete electrification of five districts in Jharkhand.

"The chief minister will announce several infrastructural projects for different districts, including cold storage for Gumla, college buildings in Pakur, Dumka, Latehar and Simdega, solid waste management plant for Pakur and Sahebganj and also inaugurate several projects which have already been completed at a combined expense of around R1,000 crore," said a senior official in the state government, requesting anonymity. Besides that, assets will also be distributed among the people and appointment letters will be handed over to plus-2 teachers, the official added.

Governor Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest as BJP National President Amit Shah has expressed his inability to take part in the grand ceremony to be organised at Morhabadi Maidaan in Ranchi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Foundation Day of Jharkhand Jharkhand Raghubar Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp