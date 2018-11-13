Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected as SGPC Chief

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Gobind Singh Longowal was reappointed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief at its annual meeting held at Teja Singh Samundari Hall in Golden temple Complex at Amritsar Tuesday. Bibi Jagir Kaur proposed Longowal's name, which was endorsed by former SGPC president Avtar Singh Makkar and Gurvinder Pal Singh.

While Gurbachan Singh Karmowala and Raghujit Singh Karnal were also reappointed general secretary and senior vice president, respectively and Bikar Singh Chano was elected as junior vice president. Commenting on the election process of SGPC president, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday accused Badal family of promoting 'Lifafa culture' and dishonouring the glorious institutions of Sikhism and Punjab.

AAP demanded that Badals must apologise to the Punjabis and Sikh community for their misdeeds. Chief spokesperson of AAP and MLA Baljinder Kaur said that although AAP is a secular party and respect all the religions but condemns the way of Badal family to grab control of the SGPC.

Badal family has defeated the purpose of SGPC to look after Gurdwaras and promote Sikhism. Kaur said that the party and family that is facing the heat of Sikhs for desecration and other Sikh issues appointing SGPC president in an authoritarian way is commendable.

The Badal family must abstain from further dishonouring the religion. She said that it would have better if Sukhbir Badal was away from the selection process of SGPC president and let the members decide on their own.