Government cancels study leave of Enforcement Directorate joint director Rajeshwar Singh

The government has cancelled the study leave granted to Rajeshwar Singh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) joint director and chief investigating officer for 2G cases.

NEW DELHI: The government has cancelled the study leave granted to Rajeshwar Singh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) joint director and chief investigating officer for 2G cases. However, no reason has been cited for the decision, officials said. Singh was granted the leave last month for pursuing masters in law.

The Department of Revenue (DoR) under the Finance Ministry disallowed the leave of Singh, sanctioned in October by then ED director Karnal Singh for pursuing a two-year LLM course. 

The ED director is the competent authority to sanction leave to his officers. Singh’s sanction order was sent to DoR — under which the ED functions — but that has now been overturned. 

Singh is on medical leave at present undergoing treatment for an ailment, officials said. He was under investigation for writing a letter against Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia a few months ago. In his letter, he asked Adhia, then revenue secretary, if he had developed animosity against him by “siding with scamsters and their affiliates”. 

The officer, who completed his LLB recently, had sent his leave application a few months ago.  But he was not allowed to undertake the course as the Aircel-Maxis charge sheets against P Chidambaram and his son were pending, among other cases. Singh had last month handed over his charge of jt. director (Lucknow) of ED.

