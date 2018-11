By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two unidentified terrorists were killed Tuesday when the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector.

"An infiltration bid was eliminated by alert soldiers in Keran sector in Kupwara district today," an Army official said.

He said two militants were killed in the operation, which was going on till last reports came in.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was not immediately known.