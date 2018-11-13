Home Nation

Mangalsutra, nails weighing 1.5 kg found in Maharashtra woman's abdomen

Doctors informed that the woman was suffering from Acuphagiain, a rare disorder where a person is forced to eat metals and other non-edible stuff.

In a bizarre incident, doctors at Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital found metal pieces such as iron nails, U-pin, hairpin, mangalsutra, chains and bracelets weighing 1.5 kilograms, while operating a woman’s stomach.

According to a report in TOI, Sangita who belongs from Shirdi in Maharashtra was found in a 'bad mental state' in Shahrkotda area and after a court order, she was admitted to the Government Hospital for Mental Health. When she complained of constant stomach pain, she was transferred to the civil hospital on October 31. 

Doctors informed that the woman, who was in her 40s, was suffering from Acuphagiain, a rare disorder where a person is forced to eat metals and other non-edible stuff.

Dr Nitin Parmar, a senior surgeon and his team at the Civil Hospital took two hours to operate Sangita. He said, “The woman’s stomach had become hard-rock. The X-ray revealed a large lump in her stomach with safety pins protruding from her lungs. One pin had even punctured her stomach wall prompting us to immediately operate upon her.”  The patient also underwent a X-Ray after the surgery to reassure that all metal pieces were removed from her stomach.

Arpan Nayak , a psychiatric social worker at the Government Hospital for Mental Health said that Sangita is under observation and her brother in Shirdi has been informed. “However, her family is hesitating to take her as earlier, she fled home thrice,” said Nayak.

